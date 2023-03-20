News you can trust since 1853
New date for Shaymen's home game against Bromley

FC Halifax Town’s home game against Bromley will now be played on Tuesday, April 18.

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:43 GMT- 1 min read

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 11 but had to be moved because of Halifax’s involvement in the FA Trophy.

It was then reschedule for Tuesday, March 14 but had to be called off due to a waterlogged pitch at The Shay.

Town’s trip to Woking was also recently rescheduled due to Halifax’s FA Trophy run, with that game now taking place on Tuesday, April 25.

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston
