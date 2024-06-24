New deal for Town player could be about to move a step closer, says Millington
The 22-year-old is out of contract this summer and his future has been unresolved since the end of last season.
But Cooke could be set to commit his future to Halifax, according to Millington.
"There's one or two tweaks to the new contract we're trying to do to make it happen,” the Town boss told the Courier, “and hopefully they'll be agreed within the next 24 hours."
Defender Jordan Keane is the other out of contract player whose future is yet to be decided.
"We've missed each other a couple of times but I'm sure over the next 24 hours there'll be a conversation to get to the bottom of where we're going,” Millington said.
