Nichol praises work of youth coach Atherton after he leaves FC Halifax Town

Atherton left Halifax last week to join the youth set-up at Stockport County, and Nichol says his former colleague will now be able to take his next steps in the game by moving on.

Atherton led FC Halifax Town's youth team to success in the National League Academy Cup in May after a penalty shoot-out victory over Eastleigh.

“As disappointed we are with Gav choosing to move on it pleasing to see that he is progressing in the game,” Nichol said.

Steve Nichol, head of youth junior and community football development, FC Halifax Town football academy, at Calderdale College, Halifax

"Personally, I am thankful for the dedication, support and effort Gav has offered the programme and myself during his time with us and he goes with our best wishes. Gav was approached by Stockport County and made the decision to accept their offer rather than actively seeking another role.

"On promotion to the EFL Stockport’s Academy has been awarded Category 3 Academy status, which is credit to their Academy Management team as the conversation from a National League to EPPP Academy is huge.

"As a result this has created a number of roles within their Academy. Gav has a close friendship with the Academy Manager and Head of Coaching at Stockport and was offered one of the roles.

"I understand the biggest factor in Gav choosing to accept the position was the opportunity to progress onto his FA A-Licence qualification. That was also the catalyst when Mark Trueman left. Myself included, as a National League club we have been unable to progress our staff onto the FA A-Licence when they are clearly ready with priority being given to professional clubs, those in the women’s game or to meet diversity and inclusion guidelines.

"To little emphasis is placed on coaching experience, there is a blockage and the progression of good coaches is prevented. The current approach needs to be reconsidered by the FA and further support is needed from the National League.

"As frustrating as it can be replacing staff it is pleasing to see staff as well as players developing and progressing in the game. Gav follows in the footsteps of other staff who have progressed from our programme, Mark Trueman (Bradford), Mike Jeffries (Stockport) and Ben Nicholson (Manchester City, now Liverpool) have all stepped into Football and Premier League clubs.