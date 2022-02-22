Notts County 1-1 FC Halifax Town: "To a man I thought they were unbelievable tonight," says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Halifax held on for 55 minutes with ten-men after Jack Senior's sending off, with Elisha Sam cancelling out Aaron Martin's goal.

"I thought it was a really good start, I thought we were on the front-foot, we had a plan to come here and go right up against them, see if we could stop them playing," Wild said.

"I thought that worked early on and I thought the referee was staying strong, until his linesman makes an amazing decision to give Jack a second yellow.

"I think it's ridiculous, I think he's bowed to the pressure of the fans and then it destroys the plan we have and the contest.

"They end up getting a goal and the only team you don't want to go down to ten men against is Notts County with how many good footballers they've got.

"But to a man, what a shift from everybody tonight, and I think that shows everybody in our football club and in the league what determination and guts this lot have got, because they've got it in abundance."

Wild confirmed Senior will receive a one game ban for his dismissal.

"It was a proper nip and tuck game until that point and it ebbed and flowed," he said.

"Then unfortunately the officials got it horrendously wrong and killed what would have been a fantastic contest.

"We came here to play 3-5-2 to stop the obvious threat of their wide men, and then when Jack got sent-off we tried to go 4-4-1 to sort things out but we were getting overrun left, right and centre.

"So at half-time we decided to go 3-5-1, back to our plan, and lose a centre-forward, and to a man I thought they were unbelievable tonight."

When asked what he said to his players at half-time, Wild said: "The players in the dressing room felt they could still do it, there was a massive buzz in the dressing room at half-time that we could still do this.

"And they've gone and delivered it.

"I tried to stay calm because I can be the worst for getting emotional.

"The amount of times me and Chris (Millington) must have said to each other 'right, come on, what do you think?' and the answer was just 'keep bedding in for the rollercoaster'.

"I think I counted every minute of that second half.

"But sometimes it's just about showing from the sidelines that your emotions are in check."

Wild said Niall Maher went off with a calf injury and will now be assessed.

The Town boss added: "It's a great point on the road and yet again we've gone toe-to-toe with one of the big boys in this league and we've got a point.

"We've been to Chesterfield, Grimsby, Notts County and Boreham Wood and picked up valuable points on the road.