Notts County v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Notts County at Meadow Lane.
Stay tuned as we'll bring you all the updates as they happen from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:42
Heroic stuff from The Shaymen. Idea they’d get a point at half time seemed fanciful. Magnificent effort to a man
Notts Co 1-1 Halifax
Johnson catches a cross from the right. That should be that
Town survive another cross into the box. They really have defended heroically tonight. Wonderful spirited display
Big clearance by Summerfield as Town cling on
Don’t think I can take much more of this
Magnificent save from Johnson from a header a few yards out
County corner
County hit the post after a great save by Johnson and now have another free kick near the corner flag
There’ll be 7 minutes of added time. Where have they come from?