Notts County v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Notts County at Meadow Lane.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:14 pm
FC Halifax Town

Stay tuned as we'll bring you all the updates as they happen from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Notts County v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:42

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:42

FT

Heroic stuff from The Shaymen. Idea they’d get a point at half time seemed fanciful. Magnificent effort to a man

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:41

FT

Notts Co 1-1 Halifax

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:41

98

Johnson catches a cross from the right. That should be that

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:39

96

Town survive another cross into the box. They really have defended heroically tonight. Wonderful spirited display

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:38

95

Big clearance by Summerfield as Town cling on

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:37

94

Don’t think I can take much more of this

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:36

92

Magnificent save from Johnson from a header a few yards out

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:35

92

County corner

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:34

91

County hit the post after a great save by Johnson and now have another free kick near the corner flag

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:33

90

There’ll be 7 minutes of added time. Where have they come from?

Next Page
Page 1 of 12
FC Halifax TownNotts CountyNational LeaguePete Wild