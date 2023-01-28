Notts County v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Notts County at Meadow Lane.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Two goals from Macaulay Langstaff and one apiece for Cedwyn Scott and Kairo Mitchell helped County to a 4-1 win at The Shay in August.
Notts County: P27 W18 D8 L1 F69 A25 GD44 Pts62
Halifax: P25 W9 D5 L12 F24 A33 GD-9 Pts32
Jamie Stott among the Town squad today - that’s an earlier than expected return for the centre-back. A welcome one though, I wonder if he’ll come straight into the side. Wouldn’t have thought he’d be rushed back if not personally.
Macaulay Langstaff is the top scorer in the National League this season with 22 goals, but he has failed to score in his last five appearances at Meadow Lane.
Chris Milington hinted there would be a change in shape from Wednesday night so I would anticipate a return to 3 at the back personally, which I did feel worked well when it was utilised earlier in the season. CM strayed away from it in the end, I think, in the belief of wanting to play a more expansive, attacking game but it’s clear for all to see that Town just aren’t capable of that, especially at a place like this. Like it or not, it seems like pragmatism could be the order of the day. Some fans might feel it’s been that way for too much of the season but Town can’t afford to let this game slip away from them before it’s really got going. Not conceding a stupid goal like they did on Wednesday night would be a start
Well, I don’t think Town could really have picked a much worse place to try and get back to winning ways than Meadow Lane, home of top scorer in the division Macaulay Lagnstaff, home of the team second in the table and home of an unbeaten home league record stretching back to February last year. Good luck Shaymen!