Notts County v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Chris Milington hinted there would be a change in shape from Wednesday night so I would anticipate a return to 3 at the back personally, which I did feel worked well when it was utilised earlier in the season. CM strayed away from it in the end, I think, in the belief of wanting to play a more expansive, attacking game but it’s clear for all to see that Town just aren’t capable of that, especially at a place like this. Like it or not, it seems like pragmatism could be the order of the day. Some fans might feel it’s been that way for too much of the season but Town can’t afford to let this game slip away from them before it’s really got going. Not conceding a stupid goal like they did on Wednesday night would be a start