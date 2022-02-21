Notts County v FC Halifax Town preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, February 22

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Action from Notts County's 2-1 win in the FA Trophy against Halifax. Photo: Marcus Branston

Referee: Michael Barlow. Took charge of Halifax’s FA Trophy win on penalties at Alfreton after the sides had drawn 1-1 on January 15.

Odds: Notts County win evens, draw 9/4, Halifax win 5/2

Season so far

Notts County: P33, W18, D8, L7, F61, A35

Halifax: P33, W19, D6, L8, F54, A33

Last five games

Notts County: Bromley (a) L 1-0, Grimsby (h) L 2-1, Barnet (h) W 6-1, FC Halifax Town (FAT a) W 2-1, Eastleigh (h) W 2-0

Halifax: Alfreton (FAT a) D 1-1 (Halifax won 3-2 on penalties), Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Boreham Wood (h) L 1-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (a) W 3-1, Notts County (FAT h) L 2-1

Scorers

Notts County: Kyle Wootton (17), Ruben Rodrigues (11), Callum Roberts (11), Kyle Cameron (4), Francis Vincent (4), Elisha Sam (4), Kairo Mitchell (4), Alex Lacey (2), Jayden Richardson, James O’Brien, Matty Palmer

Halifax: Billy Waters (16), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (8), Kian Spence (4), Jack Vale (3), Tom Bradbury (3), Kieran Green (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Luke Summerfield, Jamie Allen

Manager: Ian Burchnall succeeded Brighton boss Graham Potter as manager of Swedish club Östersund, having previously managed in Norway and coached at the academis of Bradford and Leeds. He was appointed as County boss in succession to Neal Ardley in March 2021, and after guiding them into the play-offs and past Chesterfield in an eliminator tie, saw his side knocked out by Torquay in the semi-finals.

Last season: 5th in National League

One to watch: Only Kabongo Tshimanga and Michael Cheek have scored more goals in the National League this season than County’s former Halifax loanee Kyle Wootton, who has scored in six of his last seven home games, and scored eight times in those matches.

Match facts: No team in the National League has won more home games this season than Notts County (10).

Notts County are the highest scorers at home in the National League this season (32).

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (21).

County have scored in every home game they have played this season.

Last time they met: Goals from Ruben Rodrigues and Kairo Mitchell saw County win 2-1 at The Shay in the FA Trophy on February 12.

Follow all the action from the game on Tuesday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

