Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town: FA Cup LIVE
FT
Oldham 4-2 Halifax
Town crash out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle again after an awful first half
Oldham free kick for a foul by Hoti on the Oldham left
Cross from the right by George is too close to Hudson
Shot by Waters from 20 yds is blocked
Oldham playing keep ball, Town heading out
5 added mins
Dinked pass by Oluwabori too strong for George, Oldham goal kick
Ogle replaced by Caprice
Brilliant away following today - they haven’t had the performance they deserved
Attendance
3,246 (759 away)
Oluwabori wants a Town corner after a burst down the left ref gives a goal kick
Left footed shot on target by Kay held by Johnson
Ball spending too much time in the Halifax half if the visitors have any hope of a late fightback
Norwood on for Fondop
Very ambitious shot from range by Ouwabori way over the bar
Ten minutes of normal time left then and Town still need two goals. Not impossible but still highly improbable
Uchegbulam on for Drummond, who had a good game
Goal Town - Cummings heads in from Hoti’s free kick
