Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town: FA Cup LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Oct 2024, 12:33 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Oldham Athletic.

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon from Boundary Park plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:54 BST

FT

FT

Oldham 4-2 Halifax

Town crash out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle again after an awful first half

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:53 BST

95

Oldham free kick for a foul by Hoti on the Oldham left

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:51 BST

94

Cross from the right by George is too close to Hudson

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:51 BST

93

Shot by Waters from 20 yds is blocked

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:49 BST

92

Oldham playing keep ball, Town heading out

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:48 BST

91

5 added mins

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:48 BST

90

Dinked pass by Oluwabori too strong for George, Oldham goal kick

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:46 BST

89

Ogle replaced by Caprice

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:46 BST

88

Brilliant away following today - they haven’t had the performance they deserved

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:45 BST

Attendance

3,246 (759 away)

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:45 BST

87

Oluwabori wants a Town corner after a burst down the left ref gives a goal kick

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:43 BST

86

Left footed shot on target by Kay held by Johnson

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:43 BST

85

Ball spending too much time in the Halifax half if the visitors have any hope of a late fightback

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:40 BST

82

Norwood on for Fondop

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:39 BST

82

Very ambitious shot from range by Ouwabori way over the bar

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:37 BST

80

Ten minutes of normal time left then and Town still need two goals. Not impossible but still highly improbable

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:36 BST

78

Uchegbulam on for Drummond, who had a good game

Sat, 12 Oct, 2024, 16:35 BST

77

Goal Town - Cummings heads in from Hoti’s free kick

