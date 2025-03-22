Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Oldham 2-0 Halifax
No complaints. Better team won. Town well below par.
Corner cleared
Town corner
Free kick cleared
Town free kick, crossing chance from deep
Corner straight to Ford
Oldham corner
Uchegbulam on for Caprice
Fondop the scorer
Corner headed in from close range
Goal for Oldham
2-0
Game over
5 added mins
Oldham corner
Ford parries away a cross before Emmerson inexplicably gives the ball away inside his own box but Town are then able to clear it
Huge cheer from the Oldham fans as Adetoro is booked for a tangle with an Oldham player, ref indicating it wasn’t his first offence of the day
Emmanuel off for Bray
Corner caught well by keeper Donaghy
Town corner after a good, flowing move
