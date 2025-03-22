Live

Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 12:38 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic from Boundary Park.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:58 BST

FT

Oldham 2-0 Halifax

No complaints. Better team won. Town well below par.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:57 BST

96

Corner cleared

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:57 BST

96

Town corner

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:56 BST

94

Free kick cleared

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:55 BST

94

Town free kick, crossing chance from deep

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:55 BST

94

Corner straight to Ford

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:54 BST

93

Oldham corner

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:54 BST

92

Uchegbulam on for Caprice

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

92

Fondop the scorer

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

91

Corner headed in from close range

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

91

Goal for Oldham

2-0

Game over

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

91

5 added mins

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

90

Oldham corner

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

90

Ford parries away a cross before Emmerson inexplicably gives the ball away inside his own box but Town are then able to clear it

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

88

Huge cheer from the Oldham fans as Adetoro is booked for a tangle with an Oldham player, ref indicating it wasn’t his first offence of the day

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

87

Emmanuel off for Bray

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

86

Corner caught well by keeper Donaghy

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

86

Town corner after a good, flowing move

