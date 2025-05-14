Live

Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th May 2025, 16:58 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League play-off eiminator against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:35 BST

FT

Oldham 4-0 Halifax

Town exit the play-offs at the first hurdle again. They went down fighting at Solihull, they go out with a whimper at Boundary Park

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:35 BST

92

Shot from the right of the box saved by Johnson before an effort from 25 is sent way off target

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:34 BST

92

Oldham free kick 10 yards into the Town half

Not been told how much added time there is

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:32 BST

90

Corner and follow up play comes to nothing

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:31 BST

89

Oldham corner

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:31 BST

89

Free kick into the Oldham box is cleared

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:30 BST

88

1,893 Town fans here tonight

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:30 BST

88

Lundstram on for Pritchard

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:28 BST

86

10,865 in attendance

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:28 BST

86

Town fans starting to drift out of the ground now, plenty of empty seats appearing in the away end. A sad end to the season

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:27 BST

85

Break in play for an Oldham injury

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:24 BST

81

Shot blazed over the bar at the far post by Oldham from the corner

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:23 BST

81

“Ole’s” coming from the Oldham fans as they bop the all about before Adetoro blocks an effort. Oldham corner

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:22 BST

80

Will Millington want to stay? Will the fans want him to stay? Will the club want him to stay? I’d have thought that would be a yes. Will other clubs want Millington? That could well be a yes, too

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:21 BST

78

No doubts now that Town are facing another season in the National League. The big question over the next few days and possibly weeks will now be, will that still be with Chris Millington as manager?

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:19 BST

77

Sutton on for Monthe

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:19 BST

76

Chris Millington claps in encouragement as Town build from the back but he must be absolutely crestfallen at what he’s seen tonight

Wed, 14 May, 2025, 21:17 BST

74

Finally a Town shot on target as Emmerson stabs the ball goalwards but Hudson saves it well at point blank range

