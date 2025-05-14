Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Oldham 4-0 Halifax
Town exit the play-offs at the first hurdle again. They went down fighting at Solihull, they go out with a whimper at Boundary Park
Shot from the right of the box saved by Johnson before an effort from 25 is sent way off target
Oldham free kick 10 yards into the Town half
Not been told how much added time there is
Corner and follow up play comes to nothing
Oldham corner
Free kick into the Oldham box is cleared
1,893 Town fans here tonight
Lundstram on for Pritchard
10,865 in attendance
Town fans starting to drift out of the ground now, plenty of empty seats appearing in the away end. A sad end to the season
Break in play for an Oldham injury
Shot blazed over the bar at the far post by Oldham from the corner
“Ole’s” coming from the Oldham fans as they bop the all about before Adetoro blocks an effort. Oldham corner
Will Millington want to stay? Will the fans want him to stay? Will the club want him to stay? I’d have thought that would be a yes. Will other clubs want Millington? That could well be a yes, too
No doubts now that Town are facing another season in the National League. The big question over the next few days and possibly weeks will now be, will that still be with Chris Millington as manager?
Sutton on for Monthe
Chris Millington claps in encouragement as Town build from the back but he must be absolutely crestfallen at what he’s seen tonight
Finally a Town shot on target as Emmerson stabs the ball goalwards but Hudson saves it well at point blank range