Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic.
Venue: Boundary Park
Date: Saturday, February 4
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Dean Watson
Odds: Oldham 31/20, draw 15/8, Halifax win 9/5
In the league this season
Oldham: P26 W7 D7 L12 F33 A41 GD-8 Pts28
Halifax: P27 W9 D5 L13 F24 A34 GD-10 Pts32
Last five games
Oldham: Notts County (h) D 2-2, Dorking (a) W 5-1, Gateshead (FAT h) L 3-1, York (h) W 2-0, Aldershot (a) D 1-1
Halifax: Altrincham (h) D 2-2, Torquay (a) L 1-0, Scunthorpe (h) L 1-0, Notts County (a) L 1-0, Harrow Borough (FAT a) D 2-2 (won 6-5 on penalties)
Scorers
Oldham: Joe Nuttall (11), Mike Fondop (7), Ben Tollitt (7), Hallam Hope (3), Timmy Abraham (2), Peter Clarke (2), John Rooney, Charlie Wellens, Josef Yarney, Oscar Threlkeld, David Okagbue, Dan Gardner, Chris Porter, Nathan Sheron, Luke Burgess, Ellis Chapman
Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (5), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Milli Alli, Yamen Osawe
Manager: David Unsworth was appointed in September as successor to John Sheridan on a three-year contract. The former Everton and Sheffield United defender had a brief spell as caretaker-manager at Everton.
Last season: 23rd in League Two
One to watch: Attacking midfielder Ben Tollitt impressed in the reverse fixture at The Shay and is capable of creating and scoring goals. His strike in that game is one of seven goals in 25 league games this season.
Head-to-head: Played 39, Oldham wins 16, draws 12, Halifax wins 11
Last time they met: Rob Harker scored with five minutes to go as Halifax beat Oldham 2-1 at The Shay in October. Mani Dierseruvwe had given Town the lead before Ben Tollitt's equaliser.
Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer National League goals this season than Halifax (24)
Only Torquay have scored fewer away goals in the division this season than Halifax (9).
Halifax have only won once in their last 11 away league games.
This will be Halifax's first competitive game at Boundary Park since they lost 3-2 there in January 1974.
Only Maidenhead and Maidstone have lost more away league games this season than Halifax (9).
Oldham have only lost once in their last six home league games.
The Latics have only failed to score once in their last ten matches.
Halifax's last league win came nearly two months ago when they won 3-1 at home to Dorking, while their last away league win was nearly three months ago, a 1-0 victory at Solihull.
Saturday's National League fixtures:
Torquay v Notts Co
Bromley v Maidenhead
Southend v York
Yeovil v Maidstone
Aldershot v Dorking W
Boreham W v Chesterfield
Oldham v Halifax
Eastleigh v Woking
Wealdstone v Dag & Red
Solihull M v Gateshead
Altrincham v Wrexham