"One would expect that a pragmatic view would be taken" - Ken Davy on Football League ground sharing regulations that could affect Halifax's promotion chances
Mr Davy is hoping to buy The Shay from Calderdale Council and temporarily move the Giants there while they build a new ground.
They would share the stadium with Halifax Panthers and FC Halifax Town, but this would appear to contravene Football League guidelines.
All National League clubs are required to apply annually to the EFL should they wish to be eligible for promotion, and the Courier understands FC Halifax Town did, alongside other clubs, by the 30 November deadline.
Working with the EFL, clubs then have until March 1 to ensure that all the relevant criteria of their regulations are met. EFL regulations state that: "Ground sharing will only be approved at the discretion of the board.
"The board will ordinarily withhold approval in circumstances where the proposed ground share arrangement would result in the club sharing occupation of the playing surface with more than one other individual team from another sport (by way of example, a club sharing with one rugby league team will be acceptable, but a club seeking to share with a rugby union team and a rugby league team, or two rugby union teams, will not)."
When asked about this by the Courier, Mr Davy said: "I obviously hope that FC Halifax Town can gain promotion as soon as possible.
"Whilst not fully conversant with the detailed guidelines of the Football League, the reality is that with enhanced facilities at the Shay and the practical experience of working together, which we will all have had, one would expect that a pragmatic view would be taken by all concerned.”
