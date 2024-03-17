Live

Oxford City v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Oxford City v FC Halifax Town.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Mar 2024, 10:34 GMT
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Oxford City v FC Halifax Town LIVE

13:54 GMT

81

All pretty comfortable for Town as it stands, Oxford offering nothing going forward and Halifax looking the likelier to score next

13:52 GMT

79

Corner seems to be met by an Oxford head diverting it just wide but the ref gives a goal kick

13:51 GMT

78

Halifax corner

13:50 GMT

77

Great chance again for Harker from the left of the box but the keeper again saves the shot

Roddy on for Burley

13:49 GMT

76

Low shot by Harker from the left of the box held by the keeper

13:47 GMT

74

Free kick by Summerfield comes to nothing

13:46 GMT

74

Foul on Evans, Town free kick on the left, crossing chance from deep

13:44 GMT

71

Corner reaches Stott in the middle of the six yard box but he can't divert it in

13:43 GMT

71

Shot by KTS blocked, Town corner

13:42 GMT

70

Cosgrave on for Oluwabori

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax Town