Oxford City v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Oxford City v FC Halifax Town LIVE
All pretty comfortable for Town as it stands, Oxford offering nothing going forward and Halifax looking the likelier to score next
Corner seems to be met by an Oxford head diverting it just wide but the ref gives a goal kick
Halifax corner
Great chance again for Harker from the left of the box but the keeper again saves the shot
Roddy on for Burley
Low shot by Harker from the left of the box held by the keeper
Free kick by Summerfield comes to nothing
Foul on Evans, Town free kick on the left, crossing chance from deep
Corner reaches Stott in the middle of the six yard box but he can't divert it in
Shot by KTS blocked, Town corner
Cosgrave on for Oluwabori