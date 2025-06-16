Panthers and Widnes go toe-to-toe in 24-24 draw
Widnes took the lead after 21 minutes through Jack Owens’ try, which was added to ten minutes later, with that try being converted to establish a 10-0 lead.
Adam Lawton added another converted try shortly before the break to make it a commanding 16-0 lead for the hosts, but against the run of the play, Alfie Johnson went over the line for Fax just before the hooter to get them a foothold in the game, with Jack Hansen’s conversion making it 16-6.
Another Johnson try not long after the interval, and another Hansen conversion, saw Panthers claw their way back to 16-12, and then Charlie Graham’s try, and Hansen’s conversion, made it 16-18 as the comeback was completed.
Widnes regained the lead on 63 minutes, making it 22-18, but then the Panthers hit back again as Brandon Douglas went over the line before Hansen’s conversion.
A Widnes penalty levelled the scores with eight minutes to go, but a winning try from either side proved elusive in a cracking clash.