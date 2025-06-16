Panthers and Widnes go toe-to-toe in 24-24 draw

Alfie Johnson scored two tries as Halifax Panthers slugged out a 24-24 draw at Widnes Vikings in the Betfred Championship.

Widnes took the lead after 21 minutes through Jack Owens’ try, which was added to ten minutes later, with that try being converted to establish a 10-0 lead.

Adam Lawton added another converted try shortly before the break to make it a commanding 16-0 lead for the hosts, but against the run of the play, Alfie Johnson went over the line for Fax just before the hooter to get them a foothold in the game, with Jack Hansen’s conversion making it 16-6.

Another Johnson try not long after the interval, and another Hansen conversion, saw Panthers claw their way back to 16-12, and then Charlie Graham’s try, and Hansen’s conversion, made it 16-18 as the comeback was completed.

Halifax Panthers

Widnes regained the lead on 63 minutes, making it 22-18, but then the Panthers hit back again as Brandon Douglas went over the line before Hansen’s conversion.

A Widnes penalty levelled the scores with eight minutes to go, but a winning try from either side proved elusive in a cracking clash.