PHOTO GALLERY: Neil Aspin's FC Halifax Town dream team

Aspin was spoilt for choice for players during his Town tenure, and wasn’t able to find room for the likes of Lois Maynard, Steve Payne, Richard Marshall, Ryan Toulson or loanees who went on to have strong careers such as David Brooks or CJ Hamilton.
Aspin did point out though that, although he didn’t select them in the team, defender Danny Lowe and winger Adam Smith would be among his substitutes.
Here is the team he chose.
1. Matt Glennon
Joined Town in summer 2012 and played a key part in the club gaining promotion from the Conference North in his first season, memorably making a crucial save in the team's 1-0 play-off final win at Brackley, before going on to be first-choice keeper in the fifth tier as Halifax finished in the play-offs the following season too. Photo: Jim Fitton
2. James Bolton
Aspin signed defender Bolton three times - twice on loan before a permanent move in 2014. After Aspin's departure, he helped Town win the FA Trophy at Wembley against Grimsby, with his time at Halifax laying the foundation for a career in the EFL with Shrewsbury, Portsmouth and Plymouth. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Marc Roberts
One of Aspin's best signings during his time at The Shay. Recovered from a disastrous debut at Cambridge to produce two fantastic seasons in a Town shirt, and has since played at Barnsley and Birmingham in the EFL. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Liam Hogan
Plucked from the obscurity of Woodley Sports by Aspin and enjoyed three terrific seasons at Halifax, finishing with promotion to the fifth tier with victory at Brackley in his final game. Another who has gone on to have a very good career since leaving Town, playing for Salford, Stockport and Oldham. Photo: Charles Round