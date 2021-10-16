Pontefract Collieries 0-0 FC Halifax Town: "I now have a couple of decisions to make for Tuesday" says Wild after goalless draw

Pete Wild

The two teams will meet again at The Shay on Tuesday night to decide who goes through to the first round.

"Yeah, I think on the balance of play," Wild said when asked if he thought it had been a fair result.

"Both teams had their chances, the pitch is a leveller but that's no excuse, we should take our chances and unfortunately we haven't done today, and their keeper's made some great saves.

"But they've had their chances through the game, I can't pay them enough respect in how they've done things, how they've been accommodating and the spectacle they've put on today.

"And it's a great result for them, the manager should be proud of them, they've fought for everything and battled for everything.

"I thought we had a lot of the ball but they sat in a low block and we had to try and break them down.

"We did three or four times but we didn't put the ball in the back of the net.

"So we go again Tuesday night and we'll be better on a pitch that suits how we play."

Wild added: "I thought two or three of them (Town players) weren't as good as they have been.

"But they can't be brilliant every week, but the pressure's on now isn't it, you look at the bench today and every one of them can start, so the pressure's on now and some will crumble under the pressure and some will go 'right, well I'm not giving up my shirt'.

"And I now have a couple of decisions to make for Tuesday, which is great."

Town improved after the introduction of substitutes Jamie Allen, Elliot Newby and Martin Woods as second-half substitutes.

"It's that fine balance isn't it, between 'right, they've earned their shirts and give them the chance' to 'right, what does the game need' and you've got to sometimes get that fine balance," Wild said.

"(We brought on) a bit more direct (players), players who run at them and (they) hurt them more when they came on.

"Putting Jamie down the middle gave us more of a physical presence, whereas Billy's (Waters) more of a sneaky one.

"I think our decisions for the subs went for us today."

Wild and assistant boss Chris Millington both had words with the officials when walking off the pitch at half-time, questioning the decisions to disallow goals from Billy Waters for offside.

Harvey Gilmour also had a goal ruled out after the interval for offside.

"They're not all offsides and they're not all fouls are they, but that's what you get when you get officials from lower leagues don't you," said Wild.

"I didn't think the officials were great today, for both sides, not just for us.

"But unfortunately that's what you have to endure when you get in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup."

When asked if he was tempted to make changes for Tuesday night's replay, Wild said: "I'll have a look at it, I want to look at the game back first, I want to look at where our strengths were in the game, I want to look at how our players did.