Andy Cooper admitted the first-half wasn't good enough but praised FC Halifax Town's character aftter their dramatic 3-2 win against Tamworth at The Shay.

Halifax were 2-0 down at half-time after a dreadful first-half but goals from Billy Waters, Jamie Cooke and Scott High saw them complete a remarkable comeback.

"Probably the epitome of a game of two halves," Cooper said.

"It's a well thrown around phrase but I think this one is well justified.

Andy Cooper

"We knew we had to match their intensity, we had to be careful of any free kick or throw in in our own half would be launched into our box.

"We've seen the run they've been on and how they've scored their goals - against Fylde, Braintree and Maidenhead, exactly the same.

"So we knew what to expect, but we didn't deal with it at source well enough and we didn't match them in areas that you need to, just basics.

"First contacts, second balls, being aggressive in tackles, we didn't get ourselves on the front foot whatsoever, which was really disappointing.

"And then to make the changes we did and have the impact second-half, it was just one-way traffic.

"You've just got stay patient and know that if you keep doing the right things and keep putting the balls in the right areas with enough quality, we've got the players who can hurt teams and we obviously we came up trumps.

"The manner of the goals are outstanding and for us to come back from 2-0 at half-time and score three second-half goals, I'd be pushed to think when we've last done that.

"Large amounts of resilience. We pride ourselves on being organised, energetic and resilient as our three things but we were off it in the first-half in all those aspects.

"But we've dug ourselves out massively and put on a good performance second-half."

On Town's dire first-half performance, Cooper said: "It was difficult, they put us under pressure but we fell into their trap and got sucker-punched with set-pieces.

"Once they get the first goal, we know if it's early, they can just kill the momentum of the game with throw-ins, with fouls, with stoppages.

"We know there's moments where they'll just go down and run the clock down.

"But it's on us to put our impetus on a game, especially at The Shay, so to not be able to drop them low and create enough chances in that first-half was disappointing to say the least.

"But testament to the group because there's two ways of looking at it - at half-time there were some strong words and criticism, which needed to happen, but also we're coaches and we needed to correct a few things, which we did, put a few things that were wrong right and sent them back out to go and win the game.

"It was a clear message that we felt if we could get the first goal in the second-half and put them on the back foot, get the ball out of the net and on the spot and go again, we'd have a good opportunity to drop them low and keep them on the back foot for the whole half."

When asked what changed to prompt Town's improved second-half display, the assistant manager said: "We needed to be more energetic, win more first and second balls when they played it long, we needed to get hold of the ball quicker.

"And then we just needed to play through and drop them low into a position where you could get their centre-halves out of position so you could then get crosses in the box.

"There were times in the first-half where we were crossing it in and there was a lack of numbers and they've got massive centre-halves who would just clear it, so if we could move them out of position, get runs on the inside of them and put the balls across the box, that was one way we felt we could hurt them.

"I think we just needed to have more energy and be more organised in what we did.

"I never doubt the lads' effort and application, but we definitely needed to be a bit braver with the ball second-half and risk it to try and get the win."

On whether he would take more positives or negatives from the game, Cooper said: "The positives mainly come from the reaction of the lads and the staff to make the tactical changes we did in terms of how we played.

"We maybe need to look at the set up and how we started the game because it did put us on the back foot.

"But the overriding reaction is to take the positives out of the fact we've got good character and resilience to come back and win."

Substitutes Jack Evans, Owen Bray and Jamie Cooke had a huge part in Town's fightback, replacing Florent Hoti, Tom Pugh and Ryan Galvin.

"Not for the first time, it wasn't dissimilar to last week in terms of subs coming on and having an imapct with Angelo Cappello on the left, Jamie Cooke hittin the bar and Tom Pugh with the goal," Cooper said.

"We know it's the highs and lows of football, it's a squad game. If you come here, you come to play and you'll get an opportunity but you have to make sure you're ready.

"When we as a staff see that it isn't working, we've got to be bold and at 2-0 it's maybe easier to change it than if it's 0-0.

"At 2-0 down and you can see a really clear picture of what wasn't working, we needed to make the changes and they had a positive impact, as did raising the levels.

"But it wasn't just the two lads who made way, I think right throughout, everyone would say they weren't at the races in that first-half, but those were the tactical changes we decided to make."

Cooper says it was always the plan for Chris Millington to watch the second-half from the touchline.

"He felt the benefit, with managing his health, on Tuesday night of watching from the stands, tactically and he felt he was able to remove the emotion from the game without the hustle and bustle of being on the touchline," he said.

"So he was able to manage the game from up there.

"The plan, if he was well enough, was to come down and watch the second-half from the bench, but when you're 2-0 down it's great to have your mate alongside you to try and get us over the line."