Radcliffe v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 18:36 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 20:33 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s pre-season friendly at Radcliffe.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, as well as an on the whistle match report and post match reaction on the Courier website.

Tue, 23 Jul, 2024, 21:35 BST

FT

Sensibly, the ref blows for full time. Radcliffe 1-0 Halifax

Tue, 23 Jul, 2024, 21:33 BST

92

And still we wait - must have been a delay of at least five minutes now

Tue, 23 Jul, 2024, 21:32 BST

90

Still waiting for play to resume, think a Radcliffe man may have to be stretchered off here

Tue, 23 Jul, 2024, 21:29 BST

87

Late break in play due to an injury

Tue, 23 Jul, 2024, 21:28 BST

87

Corner comes to nothing

Tue, 23 Jul, 2024, 21:27 BST

86

Good header away by AAA from a cross from the right

Radcliffe shot deflects for a corner

Tue, 23 Jul, 2024, 21:25 BST

83

Radcliffe want a penalty for AAA’s challenge on Hulme, nothing given

Tue, 23 Jul, 2024, 21:23 BST

82

Comes to nothing

Tue, 23 Jul, 2024, 21:23 BST

82

Radcliffe corner

Tue, 23 Jul, 2024, 21:23 BST

81

Another excellent cross flies through the Town box just needing a touch to direct it in

