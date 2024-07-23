Radcliffe v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, as well as an on the whistle match report and post match reaction on the Courier website.
Sensibly, the ref blows for full time. Radcliffe 1-0 Halifax
And still we wait - must have been a delay of at least five minutes now
Still waiting for play to resume, think a Radcliffe man may have to be stretchered off here
Late break in play due to an injury
Corner comes to nothing
Good header away by AAA from a cross from the right
Radcliffe shot deflects for a corner
Radcliffe want a penalty for AAA’s challenge on Hulme, nothing given
Comes to nothing
Radcliffe corner
Another excellent cross flies through the Town box just needing a touch to direct it in
