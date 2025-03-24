Reinforcements on the way for injury-ravaged Town squad, says Millington

Chris Millington says reinforcements are on their way for his injury-ravaged Town squad.

Captain Sam Johnson and defender Festus Arthur were the latest Halifax players to sustain suspected season-ending injuries in the 2-0 defeat at Oldham on Saturday, taking the tally up to seven.

They are both due to have scans today to determine the full extent of their injuries.

But Millington says a couple of additions to his depleted squad are in the pipeline.

"We'll have a forward in over the next couple of days and depending on the outcome of Sam's scan, we've got a keeper lined up as well," he told the Courier.

"Assuming Sam's out longer-term, we'll have someone in to give us some support."

When asked if any other signings might be added, Millington said: "We don't want to get to a point where we have too many loan players because we're only allowed to use so many.

"So it depends on who's available and whether they're loans or permanents.

"We need help because obviously we've got a lot of injuries but it's also a case of there's no point in bringing in a raft of loanees because we won't be able to use them all."

Back-up keeper Nat Ford came on as a substitute at Oldham on Saturday for his senior league debut.

"He's in contention for sure," said Millington on replacing Johnson if he is ruled out for the season.

"It also depends on who else comes in.

"Without a doubt, Nat's a fantastic keeper.

"He needs more experience, for sure, as is the case with every keeper, but the only way you get that is by playing.

"But in terms of his ability, he's well capable of playing National League level."

The Town boss also confirmed that Adam Senior will take over as captain should Johnson be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Read more from the Halifax manager on the Courier website tomorrow morning.