Robson double sinks battling Halifax in trip to Boro

Halifax FC Women put in a battling display but were edged out 2-1 at Middlesbrough FC Women in a hard-fought National League Northern Premier encounter on Wednesday.

Manager Rob Mitchell made several changes to his squad, with Ruby Watts, Karri Chan, and Macy Settle all returning to the side; a trio expected to make an impact in the tough midweek test.

From the off, Middlesbrough looked sharp and strong in possession but it was Halifax who created the first real opportunity when a dangerous cross from Meg Shaw found Karri Chan and her effort went close to opening the scoring.

Halifax started brightly, pressing high and keeping a compact defensive line that limited Middlesbrough’s rhythm. Farah Compton, wearing number 10, led the line superbly, using her strength and aggression to trouble the home defence.

Action from Halifax FC Women's narrow defeat at Middlesbrough. Pic: Nicola Williams

However, disaster struck for Halifax 17 minutes in. A loose clearance from goalkeeper Maddie Crosbie fell kindly to Lauren Robson, who pounced and struck from outside the box to fire Middlesbrough into the lead.

Despite the setback, Halifax responded positively, continuing to apply pressure and even finding the net through Anna Phillips, only for the goal to be ruled out by a questionable offside decision.

Their persistence finally paid off when Ellie Dobson fired home an equaliser, rewarding Halifax’s intensity and determination to stay in the game and putting them on level terms going into the break.

In the second half, Middlesbrough began to regain control of the game and once again, it was Robson who made the difference, doubling her tally after bringing down a cross and finishing past the exposed Crosbie to make it 2-1.

Chasing the game, Halifax pushed forward with renewed energy.

Mitchell brought on Bonnie Davies for Karri Chan in the final ten minutes, hoping to find a late equaliser.

Davies added fresh legs and attacking intent but despite sustained pressure, Halifax couldn’t find the breakthrough and Middlesbrough extended their winning run to six games.

For Halifax, there was plenty to be proud of; their defensive resilience, pressing structure and refusal to back down against one of the division’s in-form teams.

Mitchell’s side will take confidence from the performance as they turn their attention to this weekend’s home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the Myra Shay Playing Fields, on Saturday (2pm).

With Wolves currently sitting second in the table and unbeaten in their last five, with four wins and a draw, it promises to be another stern test for Halifax, who continue to show they are more than ready to compete at this level.