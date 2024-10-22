Live

Rochdale v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 17:40 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Rochdale.

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the evening plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

Rochdale v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:37 BST

FT

Rochdale 2-1 Halifax

Town deserved at least a point but get nothing

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:37 BST

95

Header by Johnson but its straight at the keeper

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:36 BST

95

Big Sam up for it

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:36 BST

94

Town corner

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:33 BST

92

Cooke is played in down the inside left but no one is there to meet his low cross

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:33 BST

91

All Town now, Dale in protect mode

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:32 BST

90

5 added mins

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:32 BST

90

Oluwabori tries to slide Waters through but its cut out

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:31 BST

90

Town trying to apply late pressure but not creating anything

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:30 BST

88

2,926 in attendance

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:28 BST

86

Through ball flicked on by Waters but the keeper beats Jamie Cooke to it

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:27 BST

86

Barlow on for McBride

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:26 BST

85

The home crowd and home team look really galvnised by that goal

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:26 BST

84

Feels like a big ask for Town to find another equaliser to be honest

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:25 BST

83

Armstrong on for McBride

Bray on for High

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:23 BST

82

Dinked cross from the left headed in at the near post by McBride

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:23 BST

81

Goal Rochdale

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:21 BST

80

Good by Oluwabori to break up play deep in the Town half then win a free kick

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownRochdaleNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice