Rochdale v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Rochdale 2-1 Halifax
Town deserved at least a point but get nothing
Header by Johnson but its straight at the keeper
Big Sam up for it
Town corner
Cooke is played in down the inside left but no one is there to meet his low cross
All Town now, Dale in protect mode
5 added mins
Oluwabori tries to slide Waters through but its cut out
Town trying to apply late pressure but not creating anything
2,926 in attendance
Through ball flicked on by Waters but the keeper beats Jamie Cooke to it
Barlow on for McBride
The home crowd and home team look really galvnised by that goal
Feels like a big ask for Town to find another equaliser to be honest
Armstrong on for McBride
Bray on for High
Dinked cross from the left headed in at the near post by McBride
Goal Rochdale
Good by Oluwabori to break up play deep in the Town half then win a free kick
