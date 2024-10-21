Rochdale boss Jim McNulty

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Rochdale.

Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Date: Tuesday, October 22

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Michael Barlow showed 56 yellow cards and five red cards in 18 games last season. He was in charge for Town's 2-0 defeat to Barnet in April, as well as their opening day win against Bromley last term. He also took charge of Rochdale's home defeat to Chesterfield last September and their 2-1 home win against Woking in March, when he sent off a player from each team.

Odds: Rochdale 3/4, draw 13/5, Halifax 31/10

In the league this season

Rochdale: PL14 W7 D3 L4 F22 A12 GD10 Pts24

Halifax: PL14 W6 D5 L3 F16 A12 GD4 Pts23

Last five games

Rochdale: Hartlepool (a) W 3-0, Braintree (h) W 1-0, Ebbsfleet (a) D 2-2, Fylde (FAC a) W 4-1, Southend (h) L 1-0

Halifax: Wealdstone (h) D 2-2, Newcastle u21s (h) L 2-1, Tamworth (h), Oldham (FAC a) L 4-2, Boston (a) W 1-0

Manager: Jim McNulty spent eight seasons as a player at Rochdale, as well as playing for Barnsley, Bury and Brighton amongst others, and was appointed on a two-year contract back in May 2023 in what is his first managerial role, having been given the job as caretaker boss.

Last season: 11th in National League

One to watch: Former Notts County and Eastleigh striker Kairo Mitchell scored 14 goals for Dale last season and has started this campaign in brilliant form. Only Fylde's Nick Haughton has scored more than his nine goals in the division so far this season, with those nine goals coming in his last nine appearances.

Head-to-head: Played 138, Rochdale wins 44, draws 39, Halifax wins 55

Last time they met: Jimmy Keohane's equaliser earned Rochdale a point at The Shay in December after goals from Aaron Cosgrave and Jamie Stott had cancelled out Ian Henderson's opener.

Match facts: Only Forest Green and York have conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (12)

Halifax have the away best defensive record in the National League, conceding just twice, but only Fylde have scored fewer than Town's four away league goals.

Rochdale have only failed to score in three of their 15 games so far this season.

Halifax have kept a clean sheet in four of their six away league matches this season.

Tuesday's National League fixtures

Forest Green v Ebbsfleet York v Barnet Maidenhead v Oldham Rochdale v Halifax Tamworth v Yeovil Dag & Red v Eastleigh