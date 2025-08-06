Sale of The Shay remains on hold until October, says Calderdale Council

Calderdale Council says the sale of the Shay remains on hold until October, despite the withdrawal of the community group from the process.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale of the stadium to Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy was agreed by the council’s cabinet in March, but that process was then delayed when a community group formally notified the council of their interest in taking over the ground during the allotted period when other parties were able to do so, due to The Shay being listed as an Asset of Community Value.

That then gave the community group six months to put their case together, delaying any sale until October. But the group has since withdrawn their interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to the Courier, Calderdale Council said: “We have received notification that the full expression of interest in the acquisition of the Shay stadium under the asset of community value process has been withdrawn."

The Shay

When asked by the Courier whether that meant the sale to Mr Davy would now proceed, the council said: “Although the full expression of interest in the acquisition of the Shay Stadium under the asset of community value process has been withdrawn, the deadlines as part of the process remain unchanged.

"This means that the sale of the stadium, in line with the decision taken at cabinet on March 17 this year, wouldn’t proceed until after October 3.”