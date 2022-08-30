Scunthorpe sack manager Keith Hill following defeat to Halifax

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax won 2-0 at Glanford Park on Monday thanks to goals in each half from Kian Spence and Jordan Slew.

That left Scunthorpe with just one win and five defeats from their first six games of the season following their relegation from League Two.

Hill won just three of his 39 matches in charge of The Iron and leaves the club in 23rd place in the National League table.

Keith Hill