Scunthorpe sack manager Keith Hill following defeat to Halifax
Scunthorpe United have sacked their manager Keith Hill following their Bank Holiday Monday defeat to FC Halifax Town.
By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:16 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:19 pm
Halifax won 2-0 at Glanford Park on Monday thanks to goals in each half from Kian Spence and Jordan Slew.
That left Scunthorpe with just one win and five defeats from their first six games of the season following their relegation from League Two.
Hill won just three of his 39 matches in charge of The Iron and leaves the club in 23rd place in the National League table.
