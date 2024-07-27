Scunthorpe United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Live

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s pre-season friendly at Scunthorpe United.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

13:03 BST

Absentees

No Arthur or Cosgrave involved today but I presume that’s because they played the full 90 on Tuesday

No Emmerson or Hoti either - will ask about those after the game

12:55 BST

12:52 BST

Cappello and Oluwabori

Would have though it will be Cappello on the right and Oluwabori on the left

12:51 BST

Cooke and George

Not sure which way round those two will operate today, or this season, either. Presumably one will be in the number ten role and one will be up-front. Going off last season it will be Cooke playing as a number nine.

12:41 BST

ICYMI - Bad news about Kane Thompson-Sommers earlier this week

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/millington-confirms-town-midfielder-is-set-to-miss-the-start-of-the-season-due-to-ankle-injury-4714414

12:38 BST

12:35 BST

Senior

Do wonder if we’ll see Adam Senior at right back today and whether that will be a regular fixture this season.

12:30 BST

Scunthorpe

Ex-Town man Ross Barrows starts for the hosts

12:29 BST

Team

Millington names a strong side. Tom Pugh on the bench against his old club, but Adam Senior, Angelo Cappello, Jamie Cooke, Jo Cummings, WIll Smith, Sam Johnson, Jack Jenkins and Adan George all come into the side

12:28 BST

