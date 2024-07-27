Scunthorpe United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Absentees
No Arthur or Cosgrave involved today but I presume that’s because they played the full 90 on Tuesday
No Emmerson or Hoti either - will ask about those after the game
Cappello and Oluwabori
Would have though it will be Cappello on the right and Oluwabori on the left
Cooke and George
Not sure which way round those two will operate today, or this season, either. Presumably one will be in the number ten role and one will be up-front. Going off last season it will be Cooke playing as a number nine.
ICYMI - Bad news about Kane Thompson-Sommers earlier this week
Senior
Do wonder if we’ll see Adam Senior at right back today and whether that will be a regular fixture this season.
Scunthorpe
Ex-Town man Ross Barrows starts for the hosts
Team
Millington names a strong side. Tom Pugh on the bench against his old club, but Adam Senior, Angelo Cappello, Jamie Cooke, Jo Cummings, WIll Smith, Sam Johnson, Jack Jenkins and Adan George all come into the side
