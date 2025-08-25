Scunthorpe United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Cross from the left cleared by Hmami
C Johnson was the Town man booked earlier
Corner comes to nothing
Shot takes a deflection and goes for a corner
SU free kick just outside the box on the left, near the left corner of the box. Town man booked
Hmami heads way over from the corner after his was nodded back into the danger zone
Latty-Fairweather wins Town a corner
More even now with Town coming into it a bit more
Good approach play by Town before Bray’s low cross picks out Tarima who can only shoot way over first time in the box
Looks like Adetoro might be OK now. One to keep an eye on
At the other end, a shot comes in from a tight angle, I think from Ewing, but Johnson keeps it out
SU shot blocked by Town before Kawa tries to break on his own but slips at the wrong moment
SU free kick on the left, crossing chance
Adetoro landed awkwardly and is limping - not another CB!
Scunthorpe enjoying more territory and more possession so far. Town look like they’re set up to hit them on the break
Curling cross from the right is punched away by Sam Johnson
If anything I’d say Hugill is in the no 10 role rather than Turner-Cooke
Free kick by Roberts into the wall