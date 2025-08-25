Live

Scunthorpe United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Aug 2025, 13:15 BST
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s Bank Holiday Monday clash at Scunthorpe United.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

15:23 BST

24

Cross from the left cleared by Hmami

15:19 BST

20

C Johnson was the Town man booked earlier

15:18 BST

19

Corner comes to nothing

15:18 BST

19

Shot takes a deflection and goes for a corner

15:17 BST

17

SU free kick just outside the box on the left, near the left corner of the box. Town man booked

15:15 BST

16

Hmami heads way over from the corner after his was nodded back into the danger zone

15:14 BST

15

Latty-Fairweather wins Town a corner

15:13 BST

14

More even now with Town coming into it a bit more

15:11 BST

12

Good approach play by Town before Bray’s low cross picks out Tarima who can only shoot way over first time in the box

15:08 BST

9

Looks like Adetoro might be OK now. One to keep an eye on

15:08 BST

8

At the other end, a shot comes in from a tight angle, I think from Ewing, but Johnson keeps it out

15:08 BST

8

SU shot blocked by Town before Kawa tries to break on his own but slips at the wrong moment

15:07 BST

7

SU free kick on the left, crossing chance

15:06 BST

7

Adetoro landed awkwardly and is limping - not another CB!

15:05 BST

6

Scunthorpe enjoying more territory and more possession so far. Town look like they’re set up to hit them on the break

15:04 BST

5

Curling cross from the right is punched away by Sam Johnson

15:04 BST

4

If anything I’d say Hugill is in the no 10 role rather than Turner-Cooke

15:02 BST

3

Free kick by Roberts into the wall

