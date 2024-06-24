Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FC Halifax Town have announced the departure of defender Jordan Keane upon the expiry of his contract.

Keane, a National League promotion winner with Stockport, joined Halifax in the summer of 2022 but experienced a disappointing first season at the club.

The last campaign was a better one for the 30-year-old, and was enough to persuade Town to offer him a new deal.

