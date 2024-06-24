Shaymen announce departure of defender after two seasons at the club
FC Halifax Town have announced the departure of defender Jordan Keane upon the expiry of his contract.
Keane, a National League promotion winner with Stockport, joined Halifax in the summer of 2022 but experienced a disappointing first season at the club.
The last campaign was a better one for the 30-year-old, and was enough to persuade Town to offer him a new deal.
But he will follow Luke Summerfield, Rob Harker, Tom Scott, Tylor Golden, Jamie Stott, Tom Wilson and Jack Hunter in leaving The Shay since the end of the season.
