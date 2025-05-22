Shaymen announce retained list with options triggered on six players
FC Halifax Town have announced their retained list following the conclusion of their 2024-25 campaign.
Forwards Zak Emmerson and Jamie Cooke, midfielders Florent Hoti, Jack Jenkins and Angelo Cappello and goalkeeper Nat Ford have all had the options in their deals triggered and will stay at the club next season.
But the club has chosen not to take up options on striker Adan George and youngsters Jimiel Chikukwa, Frankie Sinfield and Ted Lavelle, who will all be released.
Town say contract offers and discussions are ongoing with all the remaining players, which includes key men such as Adam Senior, Jack Evans, Sam Johnson and Ryan Galvin.