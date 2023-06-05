An adult season ticket will cost £349, but this can be reduced to £329 if you have a £20 season ticket voucher, which were issued at the end of last season.

The voucher is valid up to and including all orders placed online for an adult season ticket by Friday, July 7, and you would be required to produce it on collection on your season ticket at the end of July.

If you buy your season ticket by July 7, the price will remain the same for you for the 2024-25 season.

The Shay

The club is also offering a flexible payment option, where fans can pay over two months (June and July), but this is only available for an adult season ticket.

Last season, The Shaymen had an early bird offer of £329 for an adult season ticket, after which the price rose to £349.

The club said: “As we turn our attention towards the 23/24 campaign, we’d firstly like to thank all our fans for their support during the 22/23 season, We’re sure you’ll agree whilst it was a tough start, we ended with a very good run in, a credible table position and an exciting trip to Wembley resulting in our second FA Trophy competition win.”

Season tickets for 12 to 17-year-olds have risen slightly to £89, but with all adult season tickets purchased, the club are offering two free season tickets for children under 12, which is valid on purchases before July 31.

The club have kept their matchday admission prices the same, despite facing increased costs.

Season tickets will be available to buy from the club’s online shop at www.fchtshop.com, and the club say they will be holding their usual season ticket mornings/evenings.

Season ticket collection dates will be confirmed during pre-season and the club say they will keep fans updated on deadlines for purchasing.

Season ticket prices:

Adult (with voucher): £329 – £14.30 per game

Adult: £349 – £15.17 per game

12-17: £89 – £3.86 per game

Under 12s: two free with a full paying adult

On the day prices:

Adult: £21

Concession: £18

12-17s: £9