Shaymen announce signing of striker Rob Harker from Burnley

Striker Harker, 22, moved across the North West to join Burnley in July 2018, signing from Bury FC.

Physically strong, he signed for the Clarets having come through the academy ranks at Gigg Lane and made one first-team appearance for the Shakers, that in the EFL Trophy against Bradford City.

Harker scored his first goal in a Burnley shirt just a few days after signing, netting in a pre-season win away at non-league outfit Stalybridge Celtic. He then spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan with then-National League side Hartlepool United, failing to score in seven appearances.

Helping the Clarets U23s to a 7th-place finish the following campaign, the frontman had been captaining the side at the beginning of last season before suffering an early injury setback in the second league game of the campaign at home to Sunderland.

He recovered to make a comeback against the same opponents in the reverse fixture seven months to the day later.