Shaymen announce the signing of former Leeds United defender
FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of former Leeds United defender Harvey Sutcliffe.
Keighley-born Sutcliffe, 20, signed a two-year professional contract with Leeds in July 2022
The defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October 2022 in a Premier League 2 fixture away at Sunderland, and only returned to action in October 2023, 379 days after his previous appearance.
Sutcliffe, who left Leeds this summer, can operate as a right-back or a left-back.
