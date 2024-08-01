Shaymen announce the signing of former Leeds United defender

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Aug 2024, 14:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of former Leeds United defender Harvey Sutcliffe.

Keighley-born Sutcliffe, 20, signed a two-year professional contract with Leeds in July 2022

The defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October 2022 in a Premier League 2 fixture away at Sunderland, and only returned to action in October 2023, 379 days after his previous appearance.

Sutcliffe, who left Leeds this summer, can operate as a right-back or a left-back.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedLeedsPremier League 2Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.