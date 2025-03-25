Shaymen announce the signing of goalkeeper on loan from Shrewsbury Town
Savin joined Shrewsbury on a two-year deal in June 2024, having begun his career with Southport, where he spent seven years before moving to Wigan.
Spells in Everton's and Crewe's academies followed before he joined Accrington Stanley in 2017.
The 23-year-old made his first appearance for Stanley in September 2019 in the EFL Trophy in a 2-1 win over Fleetwood.
Savin then spent time on loan at Stevenage before making over 100 EFL appearances in an Accrington shirt.
Following an injury-hit season in 2023/24, he was a regular for Shrewsbury, playing in their first 19 League One matches of the season but lost his place in December following back-to-back 4-1 defeats and had a loan spell at Barnet earlier this year.
