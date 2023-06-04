The Shaymen have confirmed that Milli Alli, Angelo Cappello, Tom Clarke, Tylor Golden, Jamie Cooke, Rob Harker, Jack Hunter, Jordan Keane, Jamie Stott and Luke Summerfield are all under contract for next season.

Town say that they will provide more information as and when they have it.

That leaves Sam Johnson, Tom Scott, Jesse Debrah, Festus Arthur, Jack Senior, Harvey Gilmour, Kian Spence and Mani Dieseruvwe from the first-team squad with their futures still to be announced.

FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium