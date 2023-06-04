News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen announce their retained list for 2023-24 season

FC Halifax Town have announced their retained list for the 2023-24 season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Jun 2023, 19:28 BST- 1 min read

The Shaymen have confirmed that Milli Alli, Angelo Cappello, Tom Clarke, Tylor Golden, Jamie Cooke, Rob Harker, Jack Hunter, Jordan Keane, Jamie Stott and Luke Summerfield are all under contract for next season.

Town say that they will provide more information as and when they have it.

That leaves Sam Johnson, Tom Scott, Jesse Debrah, Festus Arthur, Jack Senior, Harvey Gilmour, Kian Spence and Mani Dieseruvwe from the first-team squad with their futures still to be announced.

FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley StadiumFC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium
The departures of Matty Warburton, Sam Smart and Sam Minihan have already been announced since the end of the season.

