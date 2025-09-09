Shaymen begin National League Cup campaign with win against Middlesbrough under 21s

FC Halifax Town got their National League Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough under 21s at The Shay.

Whatever the merits, or otherwise, of the competition, the match itself was very watchable, as they were last season, helped by a less pressurised environment and the technical ability of the opposition.

And Adam Lakeland got exactly the response he'll have wanted from Saturday's defeat at Southend and falling behind here.

It shouldn't have taken Boro 39 minutes to go in-front, with the visitors squandering chance after chance.

The Shay

Halifax should actually have taken the lead in the first five minutes, but after a poor pass by George Edmundson was intercepted by captain Jamie Cooke, David Kawa's shot was kept out by Owen Foster.

A superb pass over the top by Jack Jenkins then played in Cooke, who beat Foster to the ball but couldn't direct it goalwards.

After that, it was Middlesbrough vs Nat Ford.

Micah Hamilton was first to be denied, soon followed by efforts from Frankie Coulson and Max Howells.

A fifth save within the first 20 minutes by Ford kept out Oliver Samuels' effort from six yards, with Boro penetrating Halifax down the right flank time and again.

A sixth soon followed from George McCormick's shot.

A corner was then headed just over by Darragh Lenihan before striker Sonny Finch, who scored a hat-trick here last season, blazed over from eight yards out.

He made up for that moments later though by finishing calmly - with Boro's eighth effort on target of the first-half - after debutant Charlie Hayes-Green, playing alongside the impressive Jake Griffin at the back, lost the ball in the box.

Halifax had been targeting Boro's propensity for playing out from the back and repeatedly attempted to nick the ball high up the pitch.

Ironically, that's how Middlesbrough took the lead.

But The Shaymen responded well and were soon level when Cooke fired in low after Angelo Cappello's shot was blocked following a clever pass by Owen Bray.

If the first-half belonged to Boro, the second-half saw Halifax begin to dominate.

Middlesbrough's composure deserted them, while Halifax looked far more assured and assertive.

Kawa headed against the bar from a corner, and went close again when Foster tipped his effort behind.

There were far fewer chances in the second 45, but Ford, now nowhere near as busy, was again called into action to tip over a rasping drive from the left of the box.

Cappello nearly capped a good display with a goal ten minutes from the end, but his shot was saved by the foot of Foster.

Town did complete the turnaround though when a terrific free-kick by Jay Turner-Cooke was met with a lovely first time finish by fellow substitute Owen Devonport.

Halifax: Ford, Tarima (Sutcliffe 75), Griffin, Hayes-Green, Cappello, Hugill (Turner-Cooke 64), Jenkins, Cooke, Bray (Warburton 75), Kawa (Devonport 64), Harris (Latty-Fairweather 75). Subs not used: Johnson, Mills.

Scorers: Cooke (43), Devonport (84)

Middlesbrough: Foster, Howells (Patterson-Powell 65), Edmundson (Cartwright 46), Lenihan (Baptiste 46), McCormick, Johnson, Woolston, Coulson (Hamelberg 82), Samuels, Hamilton (Bakre 65), Finch. Subs not used: Acheampong, Lloyd.

Scorer: Finch (39)

Attendance: 207

Referee: Declan Brown

Town man of the match: Jake Griffin impressed in defence, but Nat Ford gets it for me for making a number of impressive saves as Boro dominated the first-half.