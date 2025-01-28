Shaymen bow out of National League Cup with victory over Sunderland under 21s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goals by Jo Cummings and Zak Emmerson saw FC Halifax Town bow out of the National League Cup with a 2-1 win against Sunderland under 21s.

In Town's first home game for seven weeks, they produced a battling display, giving it their all and finally getting something in return from a competition that has offered little reward.

The last hurrah, or meh, for this season's National League Cup at least ended on a high point, albeit in-front of fewer than 200 fans.

As dead rubbers go, this was about as extinct as they get: two teams with nothing to play for in a cup competition no-one really seems that bothered about.

The Shay

But it was business as usual for Town who played with the same aggression and tempo as they've shown in recent games of far more importance.

Jack Evans, who captained the side, Emmerson, Andrew Oluwabori, Adam Adetoro and Owen Bray all kept their places from the 2-0 win at Solihull.

Nat Ford made an excellent save to prevent Trey Ogunsuyi putting Sunderland ahead one-on-one from close range ten minutes in.

Sunderland then hit the bar from a corner, before only good tracking back by Jack Jenkins thwarted a counter-attack.

The visitors were building momentum after what had been an even start, and took the lead when a cross from the right was converted in the six-yard box by Ogunsuyi.

Halifax did have some encouraging passages before then, with Oluwabori and Bray getting on the ball in advanced areas and Angelo Cappello going close when he blocked goalkeeper Daniel Cameron's attempted clearance.

But Sunderland were that bit more slick and smooth on the ball, with Halifax more clunky and awkward in building attacks.

What was also clunky and awkward was trying to play on the Shay pitch, which was tattered and battered, strewn and scarred with mud.

Not that it stopped Sunderland from creating a glut of chances: they grew in confidence as the opening half progressed, and were the dominant side by the midway point, playing the better football, and cutting through Town time and time again.

The Halifax defence was creaking under the strain as Sunderland produced some clever and imaginative stuff, but failed to find the second goal they deserved.

Town have had success in previous National League Cup games pressing high against ball-playing sides and regaining possession in the opposition half, but Sunderland played through them effectively.

When The Shaymen did have the ball in threatening areas, poor decision-making let them down and a pass or a shot arose when the other was needed.

Emmerson registered Town's first shot on target a few minutes after the restart, bringing a decent save from Cameron after half-time substitute Jamie Cooke's pass.

And soon after that, he equalised when Evans charged upfield and played him in down the left of the box, and Emmerson cut inside on his right foot and drilled a shot low into the corner.

Sunderland then missed a sitter that should have restored their lead straight away, with a cross from the left somehow put wide two yards out at the far post.

There was a different complexion to the contest now though, with Halifax at least going out of the competition fighting, offering more end product and competing better.

It was much harder to predict a winner now, although Sunderland still should have been back in-front though, twice going very close before hitting the post too.

But Town kept battling, admirably given then had nothing to play for, with Cappello beating two down the left before his cut back was met by Cooke's shot, which was blocked.

And in added time, a free kick fell to Festus Arthur 25 yards out, and his cross was put back across goal by Ryan Galvin for Cummings to tap in.

Halifax: Ford, Cummings, Arthur, Adetoro (Galvin 75), Sutcliffe, Jenkins, Evans, Cappello, Bray (Cooke 46), Oluwabori (Wright 60), Emmerson. Subs not used: Johnson, Sinfield, Lavelle, Chikukwa.

Scorers: Emmerson (57), Cummings (90)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 4

Sunderland: Cameron, Lavery, Jensen Jones (Bainbridge 60), Anderson, Seelt (Kindon 60), Middlemass, Jayden Jones (Whittaker 80), Walsh (Geragusyan 80), Harrison Jones, Tutierov, Ogunsuyi. Subs not used: Scott, Nield, Chibueze

Scorer: Ogunsuyi (20)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 10

Attendance: 195

Referee: Michael Barlow

Town man of the match: Jack Evans. Captained the side and was typically tigerish and tenacious, as well as providing a fantastic assist for Halifax's equaliser. Special mention to Nat Ford though for some very good saves throughout.