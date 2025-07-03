Shaymen close to adding another striker to their squad, says Lakeland

Adam Lakeland says Halifax are close to adding a new striker to their squad.

The Town boss says he is hopeful that the deal could be completed by the end of the weekend, which would be the club's sixth signing of the summer after Cody Johnson, Dylan Crowe, AJ Warburton, David Kawa and Will Hugill.

"We're close on a striker, and then we're just working our way through the others," Lakeland said.

"It's tough to put a number on (how many further signings there'll be) because that is also determined by whether there'd any lads who might go out in the other direction, not that we've got any at this moment in time that we envisage that happening with, but you never know.

"I certainly feel we maybe need three of four more, if not more.

"But we've just got to be mindful of numbers."

Lakeland says centre-backs and centre-forwards are his priority for recruitment.

"Centre-back's an issue for us because we've got good ones that are going to be out until probably the start of next year," he said.

"We've got Adam (Adetoro) and Charlie (Hayes-Green) but we do need to add in that area.

"Top end of the pitch, strikers, we are looking, and left-back.

"They're the main areas we're focusing on, and we're in discussions all the time with different players we're considering taking.

"We've got a few in we're having a look at."

The Halifax manager says he would like to try and ring fence some of his playing budget for later on in the summer.

"Where you can, you'd always like to try and hold a little bit back," Lakeland said.

"The chairman's been very, very supportive since I came in, in the sense that he's not really set a figure down for the budget.

"I think the reason for that is that I think he recognises that we may need to bring a few in and that we've got the injured lads who are taking up a portion of the budget.

"So at the moment we're identifying targets and working between those on a case-by-case basis really, but if we can hold a bit back for further down the line, then that's what we'd try to do."

Town have ten trialists training with them at the moment, while Lakeland said he is open to using the loan market in adding to his sqiad as well.

"We're already in contact with a few clubs and agents about the availability of players for loan, which gives you options," he said.

"It's always important to utilise the loan market where you need to but I also don't believe in being over-reliant on it either.

"We'll be trying to have as many of our own players as we can but if there's an opportunity to get one or two on loan to support us, it's something we'd explore."

Lakeland said he is happy with how the first week of pre-season training has gone.

"Good, the lads have worked hard, good attitude, good application levels," he said.

"They seem like a really good, honest group of lads.

"Sessions have been tough but they've got through the work and they'll be stronger going into next week for the work they've put in this week."

The Town boss also said he is pleased with the 13 players he had inherited from predecessor Chris Millington.

"They're good lads, good attitude, there's a good team spirit here, you can see that straight away," Lakeland said.

"So it's just about trying to strengthen that really and integrating the new lads into what we've already got and making it as strong as we possibly can.

"There's some good players here. I'm still learning about them day-by-day but first impressions, I'm pleased with them."

When asked if those 13 players would all be staying at the club, Lakeland said: "Yeah, because I think we need the numbers.

"We are still thin on the ground.

"I don't envisage anybody going out at the moment but you just never know what might happen in football."

Read more from the Shaymen manager on the Courier website tomorrow.