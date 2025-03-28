Shaymen complete loan signing of forward from Championship side Middlesbrough
The 21-year-old played against Halifax for Boro’s under 21s earlier this season in the National League Cup, and has already been on loan in the fifth tier at Dagenham and Redbridge, where he made four appearances.
London-born Nkrumah joined Boro in the summer of 2023 following impressive stints on loan at sixth-tier Welling United from Leyton Orient.
Town boss Chris Millington told the Courier: "We’ve been aware of him for a while, since we did the analysis to prepare to play Middlesbrough, and he played particularly well against us, and we’ve kept an eye on him ever since.
"He’s a rangy, athletic forward who can play anywhere across a front three and an exciting young talent.”
