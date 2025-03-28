Shaymen complete loan signing of forward from Championship side Middlesbrough

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
FC Halifax Town have completed the loan signing of attacker Daniel Nkrumah from Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old played against Halifax for Boro’s under 21s earlier this season in the National League Cup, and has already been on loan in the fifth tier at Dagenham and Redbridge, where he made four appearances.

London-born Nkrumah joined Boro in the summer of 2023 following impressive stints on loan at sixth-tier Welling United from Leyton Orient.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town boss Chris Millington told the Courier: "We’ve been aware of him for a while, since we did the analysis to prepare to play Middlesbrough, and he played particularly well against us, and we’ve kept an eye on him ever since.

"He’s a rangy, athletic forward who can play anywhere across a front three and an exciting young talent.”

Related topics:Dagenham and RedbridgeBoroHalifaxLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice