Shaymen complete loan signing of midfielder from League Two side Bromley
Leigh joined Bromley on a permanent deal this summer from Preston, for an undisclosed fee, having previously been on loan at Hayes Lane, turning down a new contract with Preston to make the switch.
The 21-year-old started his career at Liverpool, joining his hometown team Preston aged 14.
He made his professional debut with Preston in a 4–1 League Cup win over Huddersfield in August 2022, coming on as a substitute, but then made loan moves to Bromley and Crewe.
He has scored once in 23 appearances for Bromley this season.
Leigh will help plug the gap in Halifax’s midfield caused by the injury to Scott High, which is expected to keep him out of action for two to three months.
