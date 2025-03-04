Shaymen complete loan signing of midfielder from League Two side Bromley

FC Halifax Town have completed the loan signing of midfielder Lewis Leigh from League Two outfit Bromley.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh joined Bromley on a permanent deal this summer from Preston, for an undisclosed fee, having previously been on loan at Hayes Lane, turning down a new contract with Preston to make the switch.

The 21-year-old started his career at Liverpool, joining his hometown team Preston aged 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his professional debut with Preston in a 4–1 League Cup win over Huddersfield in August 2022, coming on as a substitute, but then made loan moves to Bromley and Crewe.

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Lewis Leigh of Crewe Alexandra scores during a penalty shootout to decide the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra at Eco-Power Stadium on May 10, 2024 in Doncaster, England.(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

He has scored once in 23 appearances for Bromley this season.

Leigh will help plug the gap in Halifax’s midfield caused by the injury to Scott High, which is expected to keep him out of action for two to three months.