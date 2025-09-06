Shaymen complete loan signing on forward from Fleetwood Town

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Sep 2025, 13:31 BST
FC Halifax Town have completed the loan signing of Fleetwood forward Owen Devonport.

The 20-year-old has previously played under Halifax boss Adam Lakeland on loan at King’s Lynn during the 2023-24 season, scoring three goals in 20 games.

He has made three appearances for Fleetwood in League Two so far this season.

The Burnley born forward started his career at Accrington Stanley.

He is expected to go straight into the Town squad for this afternoon’s game at Southend.

Related topics:FleetwoodHalifaxSouthend
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice