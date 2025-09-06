Shaymen complete loan signing on forward from Fleetwood Town
FC Halifax Town have completed the loan signing of Fleetwood forward Owen Devonport.
The 20-year-old has previously played under Halifax boss Adam Lakeland on loan at King’s Lynn during the 2023-24 season, scoring three goals in 20 games.
He has made three appearances for Fleetwood in League Two so far this season.
The Burnley born forward started his career at Accrington Stanley.
He is expected to go straight into the Town squad for this afternoon’s game at Southend.