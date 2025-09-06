Shaymen complete loan signing on forward from Fleetwood Town

FC Halifax Town have completed the loan signing of Fleetwood forward Owen Devonport.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has previously played under Halifax boss Adam Lakeland on loan at King’s Lynn during the 2023-24 season, scoring three goals in 20 games.

He has made three appearances for Fleetwood in League Two so far this season.

The Burnley born forward started his career at Accrington Stanley.

He is expected to go straight into the Town squad for this afternoon’s game at Southend.