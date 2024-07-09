He joins Tom Pugh and Will Smith in signing for Town so far this summer.

FC Halifax Town badge logo

FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of defender Adam Alimi-Adetoro.

The centre-back joins Halifax having left previous club Sheffield Wednesday, who he joined in 2022.

He was a regular in Wednesday’s under 21 team and made his senior debut in a 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Fleetwood in February last year.

