Shaymen complete signing of former Sheffield Wednesday defender

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Jul 2024, 18:36 BST
FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of defender Adam Alimi-Adetoro.

The centre-back joins Halifax having left previous club Sheffield Wednesday, who he joined in 2022.

He was a regular in Wednesday’s under 21 team and made his senior debut in a 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Fleetwood in February last year.

He joins Tom Pugh and Will Smith in signing for Town so far this summer.

