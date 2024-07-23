Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of former Oldham, Brighton and Blackpool striker Zak Emmerson.

The 19-year-old started his career at Oldham, making his debut in October 2019 in a League Two match at home to Walsall and becoming the second-youngest player to appear in the English Football League.

He played twice more for Oldham in 2019 before, in July 2020, he moved to Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

While at Brighton, he played for the England under 18s in a 1-1 draw with Wales in September 2021.

