Shaymen complete the signing of former Oldham Athletic, Brighton and Blackpool striker
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 19-year-old started his career at Oldham, making his debut in October 2019 in a League Two match at home to Walsall and becoming the second-youngest player to appear in the English Football League.
He played twice more for Oldham in 2019 before, in July 2020, he moved to Brighton for an undisclosed fee.
While at Brighton, he played for the England under 18s in a 1-1 draw with Wales in September 2021.
A year later, Emmerson joined Blackpool for an undisclosed fee, and a year on from that, the forward signed for National League South side Eastbourne Borough on loan, where he scored five goals in 11 games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.