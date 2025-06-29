Shaymen complete third signing of the summer with addition of AJ Warburton
FC Halifax Town have completed their third signing of the summer with the addition of youngster AJ Warburton.
Warburton, 19, was at Oldham based Avro FC last season, in the Northern Premier League West Division, where they finished seventh. He left the club at the end of last season.
He joined Avro after impressing at Droylsden, where he made 46 appearances for the North West Counties Football League Division One South outfit, and contributed a total of 15 goals and assists.
He played at full-back for Droylsden but operated in a more advanced role on the wing for Avro, playing more than 40 games and scoring 11 goals.
Warburton follows the arrivals of midfielder Cody Johnson and right-back Dylan Crowe from King’s Lynn.
