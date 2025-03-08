Shaymen confirm signing of former Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Hull City defender
The 27-year-old has most recently been with League Two promotion chasers Doncaster Rovers, where he signed a short-term contract in September after he was released by Carlisle United at the end last season.
Emmanuel made eight appearances for Rovers in all competitions, but hadn't featured since Boxing Day.
The full-back came through the youth ranks at Ipswich, playing 29 games for the club, before joining Bolton in 2019.
He then had spells at Hull City and Grimsby Town, where he was part of the team that reached the quarter finals of the FA Cup in 2023 following a 2–1 win away at Premier League side Southampton.
While at Hull, in November 2021, Emmanuel fell ill before a game with Birmingham City having fainted. He didn't play football for over a year due to the illness, which he revealed was a clot that initially stunted his speech and meant he was unable to move the left side of his body.
