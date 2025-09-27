Shaymen continue impressive run of form with 4-2 home win over Aldershot

FC Halifax Town's impressive run of form continued as they beat Aldershot 4-2 at The Shay.

Jamie Cooke scored twice, while there was a goal apiece for Will Harris and Josh Hmami as The Shaymen produced arguably their most complete performance of the season so far.

Halifax have now won three league games in a row for the first time since March, and have properly hit their stride, scoring four times at home for the first time since March last year..

A howler by goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst handed Halifax the lead as he miscued an attempted clearance, leaving Harris - one of two changes from Morecambe along with Owen Bray - with the easiest goal he'll score all season.

For only the third time in the league this season, Halifax had scored first.

And they added to it four minutes later when a fantastic ball over the top by Shaun Hobson found the run of Cooke and he produced a lovely finish over the stranded Dewhurst, who was punished for his decision to come so far off his line.

Aldershot hadn't started that badly, with a Josh Barrett effort narrowly over and a dangerous pass by Ryan Jones miscontrolled by Tristan Abrahams inside the box.

But after their quickfire double, Town's back line had all the time in the world on the ball, with Aldershot making a half-hearted effort at best to press them, and being too sloppy in possession to wrestle back any control.

Jay Turner-Cooke might have done better one-on-one after a great through ball by Cooke, while Hmami had a shot tipped behind after another flowing move.

Halifax produced some fluid football at times, and were more in command than they've been all season against an Aldershot team who had barely threatened to join in, losing 50-50s and second balls, and hardly making an impression.

The Shaymen were cruising towards half-time until they were caught napping by a short corner, and from Barrett’s cross-shot, James Clarridge converted from close range.

Halifax had been as comfortable as a kitten on a velvet cushion, but their lead was nearly wiped out shortly after the interval when Barrett fired just wide after a counter-attack from a Town corner.

Hmami's shot was then saved by the foot of Dewhurst after good work from Cooke to set-up the chance.

Dejan Tetek, Cameron Hargreaves and Turner-Cooke also had efforts on target in what was now a much more even and open contest.

But the kitten was back on the cushion when Bray played in Cooke one-on-one, and he drove the ball high left-footed into the net for his second of the game.

The result was put beyond any lingering doubt when a through ball by Angelo Cappello was coolly finished under the keeper by Hmami, as Aldershot conceded four for the second consecutive match.

Substitute Hady Ghadnour got one back in added time, but it's now 12 goals in five games since the blank at Southend, with league leaders Rochdale up next.

Halifax: Johnson, Tarima, Hobson, Mills, Cappello (Kawa 82), Hugill (Latty-Fairweather 70), Turner-Cooke, Bray (Jenkins 70), Hmami (Warburton 82), Cooke, Harris (Devonport 74). Subs not used: Ford, Adetoro.

Scorers: Harris (8), Cooke (12, 64), Hmami (77)

Shots on target: 7

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 8

Aldershot: Dewhurst, Taylor, Meerholz, Hill, Clarridge (Jackson 85), Jones, Hargreaves, Tetek (Penman 85), Henry (Thomas 59), Abrahams (Ghandour 76), Barrett (Rai 85). Subs not used: Nash, Mullins.

Scorers: Clarridge (45), Ghandour (90+3)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 7

Attendance: 1,385 (167 away)

Referee: Isaac Searle

Town man of the match: Jamie Cooke. Fully deserved his goals. Looked really sharp and back to his best.