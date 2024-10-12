Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disastrous first-half saw FC Halifax Town crash out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle as they lost 4-2 at Oldham Athletic.

What is it with Halifax Town and the FA Cup?

At this rate, they're as likely to make into the Champions League as the third round of the competition, as yet another season goes by with a tame early exit.

They were sunk by Marine last season; this time round they were all at sea against a rampant Oldham team, who scored four in the first-half, netting twice through Mike Fondop and once via Josh Lundstram and a Scott High own goal.

Town fell behind for the fourth game running, this time after just ten minutes, when a lovely low cross by Josh Lundstram from the left of the box was tapped in by the unmarked Fondop at the far post.

The visitors responded well to the early setback, winning the ball back in good areas and seeing plenty of the ball in the Oldham half.

But the best they created was a couple of efforts off target by High and tame shots by Andrew Oluwabori and Max Wright.

Fondop could have doubled Oldham's lead when his shot was cleared off the line with Sam Johnson out of his goal.

But The Latics did extend their advantage when Lundstram was left with a simple finish after debutant Kane Drummond’s shot was cleared off the line, making it seven goals conceded in the last four games for Halifax, who were now two goals down for the second game running.

Road to Wembley? More like a cul-de-sac.

Four minutes later, it went from bad to worse when Sam Johnson tried to wrongfoot Fondop, but the Oldham forward read it and nicked the ball off befre rolling it into the empty net.

Make that eight goals conceded in four games, and three in one match for the first time this season.

If Town gave themselves Pen-y-ghent to climb against Tamworth last Saturday, this time it was Ben Nevis.

After a mini huddle before kicking off again, they threatened to start the ascent when Oluwabori did brilliantly to set-up Waters, who finished smartly under Matthew Hudson from the left of the box.

It went from worse to worse still though when a cross from the right of the box came off High and squirmed past the dive of Johnson.

Make that Kilimanjaro. And nine conceded in four, with Town shipping four in one game for the first time since losing 4-0 at home to Wrexham in April 2021.

At half-time, fittingly, the heavens opened and Town's miserable first 45 was matched by the horrible conditions.

The sun was out by the start of the second-half, with Town having switched to a back three, but it was shining on Oldham, who had Halifax at arm's length and intended on keeping them there.

Florent Hoti came on just before the hour mark, moments before Jamie Cooke's low shot was held by Matthew Hudson.

Owen Bray and Adan George also came on, and while Town were now the superior side and showing more control, a miraculous comeback remained a long way off.

Waters couldn't react quickly enough to convert the rebound when Oluwabori's shot was saved.

But Jo Cummings headed in Hoti's free kick for his first goal since August last year to offer the slightest flicker of hope.

Still Halifax remained in the ascendancy, and still the game continued to be played mostly in the Oldham half, but Halifax had left themselves with too much to do.

The damage had been done.

Oldham: Hudson, Ogle (Caprice 89), Monthe, Raglan, Sutton, Gardner, Lundstram (Kay 46), Kitching, Conlon, Drummond (Uchegbulam 78), Fondop (Norwood 82). Subs not used: Moloney, Stretton, Garner.

Scorers: Fondop (10, 32), Lundstram (28), High (own goal 41)

Shots on target: 10

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 1

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Cummings, Smith (Hoti 57), Galvin, High (Bray 52), Evans, Wright (George 61), Cooke, Oluwabori, Waters. Subs not used: Ford, Alimi-Adetoro, Sutcliffe, Pugh.

Scorers: Waters (36), Cummings (77)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 5

Attendance: 3,246 (759 away)

Referee: Richard Aspinall

Town man of the match: Slim pickings but I'll give it to Jack Evans for a typically committed display.