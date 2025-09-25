Shaymen dealt double injury blow as defender and midfielder ruled out for next few weeks

FC Halifax Town have been dealt a double injury blow.

Defender Dylan Crowe and midfielder Cody Johnson have been ruled out for the next few weeks, Town manager Adam Lakeland has confirmed.

Johnson was taken off before the end of Saturday's win at Gateshead, and missed Wednesday night's victory at Morecambe.

"He's going to be out for a few weeks, which is a blow, but it is what it is," Lakeland said.

"He's got a strain in his hip flexor, so he's probably going to be out for a few weeks.

"We don't make excuses, we just get on with it."

Defender Crowe also went off injured at Gateshead, having only recently returned from a spell on the sidelines.

"He's had another abductor injury, same side, fresh injury, from about 11, 12 minutes in at Gateshead, which is just so frustrating for us and particularly for Dylan," Lakeland said.

"Again, he's probably going to be out for maybe six weeks."

Defender Jake Griffin's loan deal from Stoke expires on Saturday, but Lakeland says he would like to extend it.

"It's in their hands, and the player's hands," the Town boss said.

"I'd like to keep him for another month if we can, he's a good lad and a good player.

"But I respect that he's come here to get game-time and his game-time has been limited.

"So if they make the decision to recall him then we respect that and we wish him well, but selfishly, we'd like to try and keep him in the building if we can because I think the group's stronger for having that fourth centre-half.

"We'll see what happens in the next 24 hours."