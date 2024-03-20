Shaymen defender has loan at National League North side extended until end of the season
Halifax defender Festus Arthur will remain on loan at National League North side Southport until the end of the season.
Arthur initially joined Southport, who are 18th in the National League North table, in January.
He signed for Town in the summer of 2022 but sustained a serious Achilles injury on the last day of last season, which ruled him out of the first-half of this campaign.