Shaymen draw a blank again in goalless draw at Woking

It's now three games without a goal for FC Halifax Town as they drew 0-0 at Woking.

The Shaymen couldn't be fauled for effort - different looking line-up, same levels of commitment - but couldn't claim to have done enough to get back to winning ways.

They had to do more of the defending against a tough, physical Woking side.

Not since January 2023 have Town failed to score in three conseutive league games, and this run has to be a concern for The Shaymen.

They won't lack heart or desire in the race for the play-offs, but lacking goals cold be an issue.

For the first time in more than three years, Halifax started a league game without Sam Johnson in goal, with new signing Toby Savin replacing him.

Johnson was one of ten players absent for The Shaymen, who also had new signing Dubem Eze on the bench; five of Town's 17-man matchday squad were signed this month.

Halifax had established superiority in the contest by the time their first corner rolled across the top of the bar in the eighth minute.

The Shaymen looked much more like their usual selves than the listless version at Oldham, darting about off-the-ball, tenacious in the tackle and playing with intent.

Town were positive in possession, their passing was crisp, their first touches were delicate and they looked a threat every time they went forward.

In contrast, Woking were strugging to get forward at all.

Harvey Sutcliffe should have put Town ahead midway through the first-half after a flowing, incisive move but his low shot across goal went the wrong side of the post.

Josh Emmanuel, the oldest player in the Town side at 27, got forward effectively up the right, while Florent Hoti and Owen Bray were combining well down the left.

Town's grip on the game loosened as the half went on though.

Savin's first save came ten minutes from the break, when he reacted well diving to his right to keep the ball out after a Woking free kick was directed towards goal.

Sam Ashford then blazed over from Harry Beautyman's cross as Woking ended the half on top, pressing Halifax like Halifax had pressed them earlier.

The second-half began in scrappy, messy fashion, with the ball whacked high into the air so many times you soon lost count.

The game had taken an uglier turn, which seemed to suit Woking, with Halifax's slick, fuild football of the opening quarter of the match unable to be replicated as they matched Woking high ball and header for high ball and header.

Emmanuel produced an excellent goal line clearance just after the hour mark, with the hosts the only side now offering a threat.

The momentum was summed up when Inih Effiong won a duel with Adam Adetoro near the corner flag, despite being second favourite, and sent in a terrific cross that Dion Kelly-Evans couldn't convert at the far post.

This was a test of character for Town's young, patched up side against a bigger and more experienced opposition.

Jamie Andrews blazed over from inside the box at a corner, with the game was tight and taught enough to be first-goal-wins.

Hoti's corner was cleared off the line late on, before debutant Dubem Eze brought a save from Will Jaaskelainen in added time, but both sides looked increasingly unlikely to score as the game neared its conclusion.

Woking: Jaaskelainen, Kelly-Evans, Okoli, Moss, Jones, Akinola, Lawson (Walker 78), Andrews, Beautyman, Ashford (Anderson 78), Effiong. Subs not used: Webber, Odusina, Hinds, Chicksen, Vincent.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 4

Halifax: Savin, Emmanuel, Senior, Adetoro, Galvin, Pugh, Leigh (Jenkins 69), Sutcliffe (Emmerson 64), Bray (Eze 88), Cooke, Hoti. Subs not used: Ford, Chikukwa, Tarima.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 2

Attendance: 1,626 (84 away)

Referee: Isaac Searle

Town man of the match: Josh Emmanuel. Looks a good addition, comfortable on the ball, uses it well and produced a superb goal line clearance.