Shaymen draw at Bradford Park Avenue in manager Lakeland's first game in charge
Park Avenue took the lead after just seven minutes against a Town side who featured first-teamers Sam Johnson, Harvey Sutcliffe, Adam Adetoro, Cody Johnson, Florent Hoti, David Kawa and Owen Bray in their starting line-up.
New signing Kawa was forced off injured midway through the first-half, and was replaced by fellow new boy AJ Warburton.
First-team squad members Nat Ford, Charlie Hayes-Green, Angelo Cappello, Sean Tarima, Dylan Crowe, Jack Jenkins, Will Hugill and Tom Pugh all came on for the second-half, with a Halifax trialist equalising after 77 minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.