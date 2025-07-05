Shaymen draw at Bradford Park Avenue in manager Lakeland's first game in charge

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Jul 2025, 13:53 BST
FC Halifax Town drew 1-1 at Bradford Park Avenue in new manager Adam Lakeland’s first match in charge.

Park Avenue took the lead after just seven minutes against a Town side who featured first-teamers Sam Johnson, Harvey Sutcliffe, Adam Adetoro, Cody Johnson, Florent Hoti, David Kawa and Owen Bray in their starting line-up.

New signing Kawa was forced off injured midway through the first-half, and was replaced by fellow new boy AJ Warburton.

First-team squad members Nat Ford, Charlie Hayes-Green, Angelo Cappello, Sean Tarima, Dylan Crowe, Jack Jenkins, Will Hugill and Tom Pugh all came on for the second-half, with a Halifax trialist equalising after 77 minutes.

