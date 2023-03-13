Shaymen drawn against Altrincham in FA Trophy semi-finals
FC Halifax Town have been drawn against Altrincham in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.
By Tom Scargill
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
If Town can beat Altrincham away on Saturday, April 1, then they will reach the final at Wembley on Sunday, May 21.
Gateshead will play Barnet at home in the other semi-final, which are now played over just one leg.
Halifax reached the last four thanks to Saturday’s 2-0 win at Aldershot.
Town won the competition in 2016 when they beat Grimsby 1-0 in the final at Wembley.